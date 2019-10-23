Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful day ahead.
It was a beautiful day to start on our Tuesday but clouds quickly moved in as we headed toward the lunch hour and a few showers passed through as well. Some of those showers are still hanging on this morning, but things should improve as the morning goes along today.
Today & Tonight
Any showers out the door this morning are pretty isolated, so we don't expect many weather-related issues as you make the Wednesday morning drive. Temperatures are in the 40s area wide.
Although cloud cover is over most of the area to start this morning, we should see increasing amounts of sun as we head toward the afternoon, especially the farther south you go. Areas in the far north closer to M-55 may remain a bit cloudier than the rest of us.
With some sunshine returning to the area today, we expect temperatures to jump into the middle 50s in most areas this afternoon. Those 50s will be joined by a blustery west southwest wind around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
The break from any showers will be short-lived as our next system is expected to roll in later on this evening. We expect the arrival time of the showers to be around 7-8 PM tonight and they'll gradually press eastward through the area, fading by daybreak on Thursday.
Rainfall amounts tonight should remain at 0.50" or less.
Overnight lows fall into the 40s into Thursday morning's commute.
