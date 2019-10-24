Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful night ahead.
Today has features a mix of clouds and sun, and luckily for us the winds have finally relaxed.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Winds this evening will remain on the lighter side. Winds will be out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.
Dry weather conditions will continue this evening too, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. If you have any plans this evening everything looks great. Just plan on temperatures to be falling through the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue during the overnight period as well.
Overnight low temperatures should fall into the 30s, giving us a chilly start to our Friday.
