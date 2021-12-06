Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! Messy weather on Sunday provided light snow accumulations for some with more snowpack up in our northern row of counties. Others saw freezing rain and sleet, all thanks to the same system in the Great Lakes. For today, that system will start to drift east but continue to provide scattered snow showers. At least we don't have any mixing to worry about!
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM for CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, and ROSCOMMON Counties.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, and OGEMAW Counties.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM for BAY, GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA Counties.
Monday
Out the door this morning temperatures are running warmer than they were near sundown Sunday in the 30s and 40s. The wind is also light between 5 to 10 mph, but the focal point of the forecast is the wind picking up, but temperatures also falling through the day thanks to a secondary cold front with Sunday's low.
On the topic of the wind, the air rushing in behind yesterday's low has a lot of momentum. The secondary cold front will allow some of that momentum to mix down to the surface. With that, we'll have a sustained westerly wind from 20 to 30 mph that will gust between 40 to 45 mph. The period of strongest wind gusts today will be between 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor objects. Isolated power outages are also possible.
The secondary cold front will help provide lake-effect snow showers, but also might have enough forcing to produce a cluster of snow showers that track along the front as it passes through. Any snow today will not be an all-day thing, but it should be expected intermittently. Additionally, snow chances, along with accumulating snow today, are better as you head west and north in the viewing area.
Those lake-effect snow showers will provide an extra inch of snow accumulation, but locally higher totals near 3 inches are certainly possible, too.
High temperatures will occur this morning, falling through the remainder of the day with the secondary cold front passing through. Expect to start in the middle 30s, but be in the upper 20s by dinner.
Tonight
Temperatures will continue to plummet tonight, eventually settling into the middle and lower teens by daybreak Tuesday.
When the wind is factored in, wind chills will be in the single digits by morning bus stop and commute times, too. Bundle up!
Past an isolated lake-effect snow shower in our northern row of counties, everyone stays dry tonight while still hanging on to mostly cloudy skies.
Looking Ahead
Several more systems look possible throughout the week. As of right now, there's a small disturbance Wednesday morning, one Thursday into Friday, and another one Saturday into Sunday.
We will take it one system at a time to avoid as much confusion as possible. Be sure to check in with the forecast often!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
