Good Thursday morning! You've made it to the second half of the week and your weekend is just around the corner.
Severe weather caused plenty of headaches around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday but thankfully those thunderstorms are long gone at this point. Now the clean up begins and beyond the windy conditions sticking around, it should be a much more pleasant day.
Today & Tonight
You'll no doubt feel the difference in the air mass this morning as our humidity levels have dropped considerably, and temperatures are running in the 50s out the door. These values are running around 15 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.
With clouds departing this morning, we should see plenty of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will see a decent warm up this afternoon into the lower and middle 70s this afternoon. Humidity? Non-existent.
Breezy conditions will unfortunately be sticking around too, with a westerly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts occasionally topping out near 25-30 miles per hour. This may make clean up efforts a bit more difficult.
While cold front #1 has passed us by, we'll have cold front #2 hot on its heels later on this evening. That front will be dropping in from the north and west, possibly leading to a few showers later this evening, primarily after 6 PM. These showers will likely be more scattered than last night and won't be quite as heavy.
Outside of that stray shower chance, the evening hours should be quite pleasant. No need to plan around that chance, just check in with the radar before you head out.
Any showers that do develop will mostly fade after midnight, with just an isolated chance overnight. Lows will settle into the 50s once again into Friday morning.
