Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Here's to the second half of the week!
Wednesday was a nice change of pace compared to earlier this week as we got a break from the wind and we were able to get some brighter skies back in the mix as well. Thursday will bring some pleasant changes, too, but it comes with a catch as gusty winds return to the Great Lakes region.
Today & Tonight
You may notice the wind as soon as you step out the door this morning as gusts are already starting to pick up around 20 miles per hour. That's making temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s feel like the 20s and low 30s in spots. We are starting the day dry on a dry note at least, so the commute should be fairly smooth.
Those southwesterly winds will become sustained around 15 to 25 miles per hour today, with gusts possibly reaching greater than 40 miles per hour. With that in mind, Wind Advisories have been issued for most of Mid-Michigan until 5 PM this evening. The strongest gusts are expected between 11 AM - 5 PM.
It's not all bad news with the wind, though. That southwesterly direction should allow warmer air to spill into the region, with highs well into the 50s, if not low 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine between some passing high clouds.
Dry weather holds through this evening and overnight, but we may add a bit more cloud cover late tonight as a weak cold front moves into the area. The strongest gusts should die down, but we'll remain breezy late tonight, too.
Overnight lows settle in the 40s to near 50, so we're in for a mild start Friday.
Latest Weekend Outlook
Your weekend forecast is looking much better on Saturday and we've dropped the chances for wet weather completely for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will be a lot cooler than Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 30s and 40s, but we should at least have a day to get any outdoor projects done.
As for your Sunday, there are still a lot of discrepancies in the specifics of our next system. For instance, the American GFS model has been less enthusiastic about our wet weather chances this weekend, while the European model has been fairly consistent bringing a chance for rain and snow to the area.
At this point, it still seems reasonable to expect at least a chance for wet weather, especially from the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and southward. The specifics on the amount of rain or snow are still unclear as well, but it's possible that some areas could get a coating of snow if temperatures are cool enough as that system passes through. Nothing major, but perhaps the first coating of the year in some spots.
We'll keep our eyes on this over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
