Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and had a chance to enjoy the beautiful day yesterday.
It was nice to keep the mild temperatures and sunshine around for at least one more day, with some areas even hitting 60 degrees yesterday afternoon. It'd be so nice if we could keep that going again today but that doesn't appear to be the case. In fact, we're in for a big cool down for Tuesday.
Today & Tonight
A cold front is currently making its final push through the region this morning and it's definitely made it's presence known with not only some showers, but also the gusty wind that has come along for the ride, too. We've seen plenty of gusts above 30 miles per hour during the night and it remains breezy this morning.
Temperatures haven't cooled off much yet. In fact, we're actually starting warmer than yesterday morning with values as of 4 AM around the low 30s to low 40s. However, don't expect that to last as we won't be moving much temperature wise today.
Afternoon temperatures will likely only rebound into the middle 30s to low 40s. Areas in the far north toward M-55 may only jump back up into the lower 30s. For perspective, here's a look at our record low maximum temperatures for April 21st:
- Saginaw- 35 (1943)
- Flint- 40 (1991)
We may not break Saginaw's record, but we could be close in Flint. As if those temperatures weren't cool enough on their own, gusty conditions keep things feeling like the 20s all day.
That wind will be out of the northwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour. Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Huron and Tuscola counties until midnight.
Any showers this morning should fade as the morning goes along with only a few flurries possible this afternoon. Clouds will vary through the course of the day, giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
We should clear out a bit later this evening and much of the overnight which should allow temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 20s for lows. Northwest winds will lighten up a bit overnight to around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
