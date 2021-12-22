Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week. You're finally to the halfway point, or perhaps in your last day or two before the holiday weekend.
Light snow moved through portions of Mid-Michigan late last night, especially to the north, so keep an eye out for any slippery roads this morning. Winds have also picked up quite a bit and it appears we're in for another breezy day.
Today & Tonight
Most of the snow has diminished, but we're still left with some flurries and light snow showers as we begin today. Temperatures are also quite chilly in the teens and 20s, with our breezy west northwesterly wind making it feel more like the single digits in spots.
Temperatures won't improve much today, with highs expected to stick in the 20s for most. Winds will remain sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour through the day, keeping our wind chills largely in the teens.
Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy through the first half of the day in most areas, with some breaks in the clouds becoming possible toward the end of the day. Any breaks this morning are expected to be few and far between.
Any clearing toward the end of the day will be short lived, with clouds filling back in during the overnight. Lows will fall into the 20s once again, but the wind will lighten up overnight to about 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the southwest.
Thursday
Dry weather is expected to start the day Thursday, but our next round of snow is expected during the afternoon and early evening. This round of snow is not expected to be heavy, but could bring enough snow to give some areas a fresh coating of accumulation.
The best chance for an inch or two, for now, is looking like our northern Thumb communities and areas north of the Tri-Cities. Those totals are expected to remain around 1" or less in areas farther to the south as you get closer to I-69.
There is a chance we could see some locally higher totals if some healthier snow bands develop. We should get a few more clues on whether this occurs as we get closer to the event.
It's worth noting that the placement of exact snow accumulation numbers is also a bit more inconsistent in our data than our previous round of snow last night, so don't be surprised if there are some forecast adjustments tonight and tomorrow morning. Gut feeling is the northern half will still stand the best chance, but want to at least mention the possibility.
Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 30s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
