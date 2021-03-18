For the second Thursday in a row, winds were on blast across Mid-Michigan. It's a necessary step toward better things this weekend, though!
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties until 4:00 AM Friday. More information on the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Overnight
We'll continue to deal with northeasterly winds at 15-25 mph overnight, with the potential for gusts up to 35 mph at times. This will continue to make travel a bit more difficult, especially along north-south roadways where winds will be cutting across the road. Use extra caution if traveling, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle like a truck or SUV.
Beyond the winds, it will be far from a bad night. Skies will continue to clear as high pressure pushes clouds away to the south of Michigan. Temperatures will be taking a colder turn into the middle 20s, with wind chills dipping into the teens. Cold winds seem to be the trade-off for the clearing skies.
Friday
As far as the final day of Winter goes, it's not often it goes this smoothly. With high pressure still on the approach from the northwest on Friday, breezy conditions will persist thanks to the tight pressure gradient between it and the storm system to our south. Breezy conditions will continue out of the northeast, but we'll keep the winds to a much more manageable 10-20 mph throughout the day. At worst, gusts may approach 25 mph at times.
More importantly, Friday will kick off a 4-day stretch of plentiful sunshine! Temperatures will do their best to warm up on the sunny skies, but the chilly winds off of Lake Huron will hold things back a bit. Inland areas will see highs climb into the low 40s, while folks in the Thumb and near Saginaw Bay deal with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Chilly, but we've certainly dealt with worse!
First Weekend of Spring
As the header suggests, we roll in to Spring on Saturday! In fact, it will be Spring by the time most of us wake up on Saturday, as the Vernal Equinox officially hits at 5:37 AM! Even better than that is the fact that our weather is going to turn much more Spring-like over the weekend!
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with highs climbing into the mid 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. Get ready to get outside!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.