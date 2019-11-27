We saw a little of everything on Wednesday. Heavy rain, strong winds, isolated thunderstorms and even some small hail accompanied a powerful storm system that left trees and power lines down in many Mid-Michigan communities, and made an absolute mess of pre-Thanksgiving travel. We're through the worst of it now, and we'll get a chance to enjoy some quieter weather for the holiday.
Overnight
Low pressure will continue to track away from the region overnight, bringing an end to most of the rain and pockets of wintry mix. Mostly cloudy skies will take over as the storm departs, but we're not quite in the clear just yet. A strong pressure gradient between Wednesday's storm system and an area of high pressure over the central Plains will continue to produce strong northwesterly winds on the order of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph at times.
In addition to the continued threat of scattered power outages, isolated lake effect rain and snow showers will be possible into early Thursday morning. Major problems are not expected with any of this activity, but travelers should continue to use caution on the roads. Lows will settle into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak.
Thanksgiving Day
We'll begin our holiday under mostly cloudy skies, and possible a widely isolated shower or flurry in the Thumb. If you held off on traveling thus far, conditions will be much better statewide on Thanksgiving, but be prepared to deal with leftover snow if your trip takes you north of the Mighty Mack.
Northerly winds at 10-15 mph in the morning will subside to 5-10 mph in the afternoon as high pressure settles in over the region. Clouds will even begin to break up a bit, allowing us some sun as we prepare to sit down for dinner. It will be a colder, albeit normal, late-November day with highs in the upper 30s.
Quiet conditions will persist on Thanksgiving night, whether you're settling in to digest or heading out to get a jump on your holiday shopping. Mostly cloudy skies will take back over, with lows dipping into the upper 20s.
Friday
Black Friday shoppers will undoubtedly be carrying around a lot of things, but an umbrella will not be one of them. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, but not rain or snow is expected.
Just make sure you dress warmly, as highs will again check in around average in the upper 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
Another round of travel headaches is on the way as we begin to head home from our holiday destinations. A story system presently over the Rockies will begin to roll into the Great Lakes on Saturday afternoon, pushing a new round of rain and snow into the region. This will persist intermittently throughout Saturday night and much of Sunday, so you'll be watning to give yourself plenty of extra travel time as the holiday weekend draws to a close.
Highs Saturday will hold par in the upper 30s, then inch into the low 40s as the core of the storm system sweeps through on Sunday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.