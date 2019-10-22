Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've had a great start so far.
Rain showers and windy conditions arrived for the start to the work week. While we are managing some breaks in the clouds today, more showers are on the way. Also for today expect windy conditions and cooler temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Winds for this evening will be out of the southwest, sustained at 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts towards 35 to 40 mph.
Clouds have been building in all afternoon and will continue this evening. Rain showers will continue to move through in a scattered fashion.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a rain shower will remain possible.
Winds will ease up a touch tonight, but will still be breezy overnight lasting into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.