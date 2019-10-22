Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Rain and wind made their return to the forecast on Monday, giving us a dreary start to the week. Although the showers won't be quite as widespread today, the winds won't be quite as quick to let up with a few more days of breezy conditions expected.
Hopefully you didn't get used to the warm temperatures either!
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, things are in pretty good shape. Skies have cleared over the area and temperatures are running pretty mild in the 40s and 50s as we kick off the morning commute.
Despite this, and a little sun to start the day, don't expect much of a warm up today. Some areas may have already achieved their high for the day early this morning, with upper 40s and low 50s expected this afternoon.
Skies will gradually cloud up into the afternoon, so any sun will be fairly short-lived this morning.
Winds will turn a bit more southwesterly today, sustained around 15 to 25 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 30 to 40 miles per hour. If you have loose objects lying around, it may not be a bad idea to secure those before leaving the house today.
We should start the day fairly dry, but scattered showers are expected to redevelop this afternoon and evening. We aren't expecting these showers to be overly heavy but they'll hang around at times through tonight before fading toward Wednesday morning.
Overnight lows will fall down into the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds should die down a touch, but will remain breezy into Wednesday morning.
