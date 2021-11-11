Good Thursday morning! And Happy Veterans Day! We want to say a big thank you to all those who have served.
It's been a fairly quiet week so far, but things will become much more active late this week and into the weekend. It will also be getting a lot cooler than we've been the last few days.
Today & Tonight
As expected, a thin line of showers moved through quickly during the overnight while many of us were sleeping, causing little impact as it did so. Beyond some damp roads, the morning commute should be just fine this morning.
Temperatures are mostly in the 40s, with a wind chill occasionally dropping into the 30s with an enthusiastic southeasterly wind.
A warm front will be passing through early today, which should help our temperatures rise into the 60s for highs this afternoon, despite mostly cloudy conditions most of the day. The exception to the 60s could be in areas closest to US-127 where rain may arrive first and keep you cooler in the upper 50s.
Rain is expected to arrive along US-127 around 2-3 PM this afternoon and spread eastward through the evening hours. This round of showers will have some heavier pockets compared to the rain we've seen so far this week, but they should move through quickly enough to avoid any flooding issues. Rainfall amounts should generally fall 0.25" or less, with 0.50" at the absolute most.
While the rain will be a big focus of the forecast, know that our wind today will also be worth knowing about. Southeasterly winds are already breezy for the morning commute, but will become sustained out of the southeast between 15 to 25 miles per hour late this morning, with wind gusts running between 30 to 40 miles per hour.
Winds should relax a bit later this evening, but remain breezy overnight with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Any showers should end prior to midnight with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows should settle in the 30s into Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
