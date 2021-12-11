Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! The torrential rains from Friday night have now departed Mid-Michigan, but the wind is going to be the major player in the forecast today. Besides a breezy Sunday, our weather then is looking a little milder, sunnier, and overall quieter!
Weather Alerts
HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM Saturday for the counties of HURON, TUSCOLA, and SANILAC, and until 8:00 PM Saturday for BAY, GENESEE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SHIAWASSEE.
WIND ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 PM Saturday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
Saturday
Scattered rain showers will continue through late Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon. A quick changeover to snow showers will follow as temperatures plummet, with clearing skies quickly taking over by Saturday night. There are multiple layers to the forecast today, we take a closer look at each below.
Temperatures
Warming will gain steam overnight as the storm system approaches from the Plains. Most locations south of Saginaw Bay will see temperatures climb into the upper 40s to mid 50s by daybreak on Saturday! More recent trends have been starting to show the peak of temperatures being in the morning, before eventually crashing through the rest of the day as the cold side of this system moves in behind the cold front. Temperatures will be in the 30s by sunset.
Rain & Snow
The dry slot accompanying this system has set up this Saturday morning, providing a brief window of dry weather. Occasional showers will pick back up in the mid-morning, lasting through the early afternoon. With temperatures dropping, we'll change over to snow showers by late Saturday afternoon and evening before everything wraps up late Saturday night. Snow accumulation will be kept under 1" regionwide by storm's end.
Wind
Wind will be the biggest issue we face from this system. The wind is still relatively tame this Saturday morning, but from there they will return with a vengeance on the back side of the storm. Sustained westerly winds will increase to around 30 mph late this morning and afternoon, with gusts topping anywhere from 45-60 mph! In additional to some minor tree and structural damage, this will likely result in some scattered power outages going into tonight.
Although breezy, conditions will take a drier, quieter, and sunnier turn on Sunday, but be ready for a bumpy ride the rest of today!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
