If it hasn't been cold enough for you over the past few days, it will be on Wednesday!
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 4:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA.
WIND ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM until 10:00 PM Wednesday for the following counties: BAY, GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight, ahead of an area of low pressure approaching from the northern Plains. Even with the clouds, conditions will remain dry until about 5:00 AM when scattered snow showers will begin to roll in. Expected slippery and snow-covered roads in some areas in time for the morning commute.
Temperatures tonight will start in the upper 20s, and then climb toward the low 30s by sunrise. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south, increasing to 10-15 mph ahead of even stronger winds on Wednesday!
Mid-Week Snow & Wind
An area of low pressure passing to our north will bring some "system snow" to the area early Wednesday. Amounts should remain light with this snow, around 1" or less for most. Some could approach near 2" farther west near U.S. 127 for Roscommon, Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties.
With temperatures remaining steady or rising a bit overnight, we should start Wednesday morning in the 30s in many areas. Going into the afternoon, a cold front passing through will drop temperatures into the teens and 20s by the evening.
Winds will also pose a few hazards tomorrow, with gust potential of 40+ mph. Any snow that falls will have a chance to blow around and reduce visibility. Stronger winds will also pose the chance for some down tree limbs and a few power outages. Not a bad idea to have any battery powered charged going into tonight.
With the falling temperatures and strong winds, wind chills will also be another topic of discussion; feeling like the teens and single digits by Wednesday evening.
Watch for slick roads on anything untreated as winds will have no trouble blowing and drifting any snow observed back onto the road surface.
Isolated to scattered lake-effect snow showers will remain on the table Wednesday night into Thursday, but not quite as widespread as Wednesday.
Temperatures will only manage the 20s for highs Thursday. Wind chills still feeling only like the teens. Winds not as strong, but still from the west around 5-15 mph.
Total accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday should remain fairly minor for Mid-Michigan, with heavier totals found near Lake Michigan. However, totals of a few inches here and there are entirely possible between the two days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
