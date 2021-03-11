Good Thursday afternoon! We hope the second half of your workweek is going well!
We had a mild and rainy start today, but we're at least drying out for the afternoon. Our wind will still be quite strong for our afternoon though.
Looking forward towards tomorrow and the weekend reveals plenty of sunshine in the forecast!
Afternoon & Tonight
Our temperatures started off mild this morning, but as the cold front progresses through Mid-Michigan, temperatures will steadily decline.
With the passage of the cold front though, skies will clear out too giving way to sunny, blue skies for the afternoon and evening.
Our overnight temperatures will hang around in the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to the clear skies.
The overnight is also looking breezy, with wind gusts getting up towards 20 mph.
Friday
The clear conditions from the overnight will set us up for a sunny Friday! Temperatures will not be as warm as Thursday, but upper 40s is still in the forecast.
High pressure will start to build in for the afternoon, and that will hand around through most of the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
