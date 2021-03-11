Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and have had a chance to enjoy the gorgeous early March stretch we've been on lately.
Changes are coming to the forecast soon, but we still have one warm day ahead of us today and despite a few showers and clouds kicking off the day, that won't be an indicator of the entire day.
Although the afternoon should be nice, plan for a windy day today! That will definitely be the biggest weather story for Thursday.
Today & Tonight
Winds are already starting to pick up this morning, with a breezy southwesterly wind flow that will gradually turn a bit more westerly and west southwesterly through the morning.
Wind gusts will have a chance to exceed 40 miles per hour at times today and with that in mind, we do have Wind Advisories in place through 6 PM for most of the TV5 viewing area. Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties are not included, but still expect windy conditions there. The only difference may be a slightly lower top end to the gust potential.
While these gusts aren't uncommon this time of year, once we exceed 40 miles per hour, we start to get into the range where trash cans blow around, tree limbs fall, and some power outages become possible.
In addition to the wind a few showers may pass us by this morning, but we're not expecting those to have a significant impact on the morning drive. They'll remain progressive enough to where rainfall totals won't add up to much (less than 0.10" in most places).
Temperatures are starting the day in the 50s and 60s and will likely stay pretty steady through most of the day. Highs should land around the upper 50s to middle 60s for the day.
Any clouds from this morning should clear quickly into the afternoon with a mostly sunny second half of the day. Skies will stay clear into the evening and overnight, and winds will relax later this evening, too.
Overnight lows will settle into the 20s and low 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
