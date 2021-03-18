Good Thursday afternoon! We hope your week has been going well, despite the wind. The weekend is inching closer!
A wet start this morning has led to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. The sunshine returns to the forecast tomorrow though!
Weather Alerts
A Wind Advisory is in effect for multiple counties within the TV5 viewing area until 8pm tonight. We have more information about this advisory on the Weather Alerts section of our website.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties until 4am Friday. We have more information about this advisory on the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Today & Tonight
The strong northeasterly wind will continue through the afternoon hours and into the overnight. Wind gusts will be 40+ mph this afternoon but will dial back to 30 mph tonight.
The northeast flow will keep our daytime highs cooler for today, at least on the lakeshore. Those locations will only reach the upper 30s. Locations further inland will reach the low 40s, with mid 40s not too far out of reach.
We'll start to see skies clearing going into the evening and overnight hours. This will set us up for sunny skies Friday! But with the absence of clouds tonight, lows will drop down to the mid 20s, with teens up north.
Friday & Weekend - Nice!!!
A northeast wind gusting up to 20 mph at times will continue to limit highs to the mid to upper 30s along the lakeshore tomorrow, but places further inland will reach the mid 40s. We'll have clear skies with an abundance of sunshine!
And for the weekend, can you say beautiful! Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Saturday (also the first day of spring), and will touch 60 on Sunday! Spring will be getting off to a wonderful start!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
