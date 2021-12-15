Good Thursday morning! We hope you have had a great week so far. Onward into the second half and the weekend!
Wind will be the biggest story over the next 24 hours, with another round of strong gusts that could lead to scattered power outages. Thankfully, beyond the wind, we're in a quiet pattern and have a pretty tame December outlook for most of the next few days.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures will be at their warmest point with the middle 50s to around 60. Wind gusts will be picking up through the morning, with the gusts potential between 50-55 miles per hour in areas under Wind Advisories and 60+ miles per hour in areas under High Wind Warnings.
While a sprinkle isn't impossible this morning, much of the rain that has attempted to move into the area has fallen apart as it has done so.
Skies should clear out for some sunshine later this morning, providing some cosmetic sunshine, despite the temps falling and the wind. Areas closer to US-127, especially northern areas near Roscommon County, will likely see a bit more cloud cover return this afternoon.
Don't get used to that warmth that's out there this morning, with temperatures expected to fall back into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon bus stops later today. Wind chills will be running even cooler, with a real feel in the 20s in many spots by that point, and teens and 20s by evening plans.
Winds will be strong all day, and even with advisories and warnings currently expected to end around 4 PM, we will stay windy into the overnight. Gusts will taper off closer to 30 miles per hour during the early overnight, relaxing even more by daybreak Friday.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, with actual temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
