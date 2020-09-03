Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to Thursday!
Rain and storms will be possible later today and it's going to be windy!
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Expect a day filled with sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 80s.
A disturbance to our northwest will be passing through starting this afternoon creating some rain showers, thunderstorms and windy conditions.
Winds will be sustained from the southwest around 10 to 20 mph with gusts topping 35 mph.
Be sure to secure or bring in any loose objects. From these stronger winds expected a few power outages will be possible.
Our weather will start to wind down overnight. We will have a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. It will still be a tad breezy and low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s.
Cooler more "Fall-Like" temperatures will return starting tomorrow.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.