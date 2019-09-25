Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Wednesday is just as nice. You've made it to the halfway point!
It was a beautiful day yesterday with plenty of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures. It would be so nice to keep that going today but it looks like showers will be returning to the forecast as we hit the middle day of the workweek.
Today & Tonight
Despite that chance returning, it does appear most areas should get through the morning commute dry.
If anyone has a chance to see a shower before daybreak, the chances are a bit better, relatively speaking, to the northwest toward Roscommon County. Even then, it looks like chances are on the lower side.
Expect temperatures to be mostly in the 60s as you get your Wednesday underway, which will be around 5 to 15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. It may be a bit breezy at times this morning, too.
That breezy wind, out of the southwest, will pick up a bit more as the day goes along, eventually becoming sustained around 15-25 miles per hour, with wind gusts occasionally reaching 30-35 miles per hour.
With a warmer start this morning, expect highs to land in the middle 70s in most locations again this afternoon.
As far as rain is concerned, expect scattered showers to become more common late this morning and early afternoon. We'll start to see the showers pick up a bit more between about 8-10 AM and then they'll gradually press eastward through the course of the day.
Most of the rain along the main line should be done by around 5 PM, with only isolated showers remaining after that point. Therefore, no need to cancel any evening plans, just keep an eye on things if you'll be outdoors.
No severe weather is expected today and even thunder will be hard to come by, too.
Skies will clear out as the evening goes along and we'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in most areas late tonight with the wind dying down. Areas farther to the northwest may see a bit of lake-effect cloud cover.
Expect lows to fall back down into the 50s tonight, with 40s possible in our coolest locations.
