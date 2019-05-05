Good Sunday morning! We hope you had a great week and we hope you're continuing to enjoy this weekend.
It was a dreary, soggy week in Mid-Michigan but this weekend has been quite a different story. Sunshine has returned to our skies and it looks to stick around for the rest of today.
Do enjoy because more wet weather looks to return to the extended forecast.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Any patchy fog from the early morning has mixed out as sunshine has become abundant in our skies. This will be the them throughout the entire day.
An efficient warm up into the afternoon is expected with the assistance of a southwesterly wind flow.
Highs on Sunday afternoon will be well into the 60s, with some locations having a shot to reach the low 70s.
Skies will be filled with sunshine, with a few clouds starting to move in during the late afternoon and evening. Despite clouds starting to move in later in the day, we should stay dry Sunday evening.
Our next system will be approaching from the northwest out along a cold front. A few showers will be possible overnight into Monday morning's commute. Lows will stay in the upper 40s near 50 Sunday night.
Monday
An unsettled pattern returned to start off the new week. The passage of a cold front will bring temperatures a few notches down. Highs for most look to only reach into the upper 50s.
Chances for showers will be possible throughout the entire day. Skies look to begin drying out into the evening and overnight hours.
An area of High Pressure will begin to move in from the north into Tuesday promoting some drier weather and decreasing clouds.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
