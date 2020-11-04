Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week and certainly hope your Wednesday is just as nice, if not better.
What a beautiful day we had on Tuesday! Temperatures were very pleasant by November standards and it looks like things will get even better in that category as the week goes along. If you like the sun, that should continue, too!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door, don't expect too many weather troubles. Skies are completely clear this morning and even with those clear skies, temperatures are running in the 40s and 50s out the door.
Winds are out of the southwest about 5 to 15 miles per hour, but with temperatures as warm as they are, the wind chill isn't a huge factor.
With plenty of sun, accompanied by that southwesterly wind (10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph), we should have no problem warming up into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon. For reference, our average high in early November is around the low 50s.
All of this good news keeps rolling right through this evening, with generally clear skies expected through about midnight. Find a way to be outside tonight!
A weak disturbance will send a few clouds are way toward the Thursday morning commute, but even with those clouds, we should manage to stay dry. Our temperatures overnight should remain in the middle 40s to low 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
