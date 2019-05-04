Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and we hope you're ready to dry out a bit as we head into this weekend.
It was a dreary, soggy week in Mid-Michigan but it looks like we'll get a nice reward for Saturday and Sunday. The sun is already starting to break out and we will see plenty of it all weekend long.
The sun itself is a nice reward, but we'll also be warming up too!
Today & Tonight
There are still a few passing clouds this morning around Mid-Michigan, especially in areas to the south and east. Even so, we're seeing some sun poke through those clouds and we'll gradually see those thin out today.
With partly to mostly sunny skies expected to start our weekend, temperatures that are in the 30s and 40s this morning are set up for a nice warm up this afternoon away from the lakeshore.
We should land in the low to middle 60s in inland areas, with 50s expected in the Thumb and along the Lake Huron shoreline thanks to a northeasterly breeze.
Any clouds will continue clearing into the evening hours giving us a very comfortable night ahead for any Saturday night plans. Winds will stay light too, allowing a perfect recipe for an overnight cool down back into the 30s and 40s.
Sunday
While those clear skies overnight give us a chilly start on Sunday morning, it will also lead to an efficient warm up into Sunday afternoon with the assistance of a southwesterly wind flow.
Highs on Sunday afternoon will be well into the 60s, with some locations having a shot to reach the low 70s.
Skies will be filled with sunshine, with a few clouds starting to move in during the afternoon and evening. Despite clouds starting to move in, we should stay dry Sunday evening.
Our next system will be approaching from the northwest, so a few showers may be possible overnight into Monday morning's commute. Lows will stay in the 40s Sunday night.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
