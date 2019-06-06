It can be done! Bright, beautiful, and normal are all adjectives we can use to describe Thursday's weather, and we're not done yet!
Overnight
With high pressure parked right overhead, skies will remain clear overnight. Cooling temps and calm winds will allow another round of patchy fog to develop, though. Visibility may be reduced to a mile or less at times, so stay alert on the early-morning roads!
Low temps will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday
Hopefully you liked Thursday's weather, because Friday is going to be doing it all over again! Sunny skies, and temps will even take a slightly warmer turn. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s in most locations, with pleasantly low levels of humidity!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
