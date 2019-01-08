Spring managed to fight its way into the picture on Monday night, but Winter apparently wasn't too thrilled about that.
Overnight
With an area of low pressure and an associated cold front passing east of the region, a surge of polar air will pour in across the Great Lakes overnight. In typical fashion, the cold won't come in quietly, but will charge in on blustery northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts could top 30 mph or more at times, so sporadic power outages won't be out of the question.
So we've got falling temperatures, and we've got strong winds racing in across the lakes. That means we'll also be dealing with occasional lake effect snow showers that will sweep in from the northwest. These could result in occasionally snow-dusted roads, and even reduced visibility into the morning commute. Lows will drop to the middle 20s, but will feel more like the teens thanks to the winds.
Wednesday
Things won't really change much on Wednesday. Break out the full winter ensemble, and be ready for some tough travel from the continued combination of strong winds and scattered snow showers throughout the day. Temperatures will only recover to the upper 20s (which is normal for early January), with wind chills holding firm in the teens.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
