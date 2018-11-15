Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and for all of the hunters out there, Happy Opening Day!
If you're headed out early this morning, things look pretty quiet. Later on this afternoon though, things will be changing as our next round of snow moves into the region.
For everyone headed out, good luck!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM for all Mid-Michigan counties.
Today & Tonight
Starting with temperatures, highs early this afternoon in the middle 30s look reasonable. Wind chills will likely trail in the 20s or low 30s.
Snow will gradually overspread the area from south to north through the afternoon and evening. As we hit the overnight period, we'll likely get a bit of a break before another round moves in for the first half of Friday.
Accumulations during today will mostly be on grassy surfaces, but accumulations on area roads may be realized if snow becomes heavy enough.
As far as amounts go, most areas will likely fall around 1-3" through Friday morning, with a few spots possibly reaching 4" in isolated cases. We've got our general snowfall map below.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.