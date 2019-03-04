Whether a lion or a lamb, March is coming cold either way!
Overnight
The unseasonable and even record-breaking cold we dealt with on Monday won't be going anywhere overnight. Air temperatures alone will dive into the single-digits, with wind chills hovering well below zero.
Along with the cold, a clipper system will dive southeastward from Hudson Bay, skimming the northeast sides of Lakes Superior and Huron into Tuesday morning. The added instability over the region will kick up a new round of scattered snow showers, leading to a dusting of snow on the roads by the time of the morning commute.
Tuesday
Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, becoming increasingly widespread and intense during the afternoon. In addition to a dusting of snow on the roads, heavier squalls will also lead to rapid changes in visibility at times. This will be especially during the evening commute, when near-white-out conditions may develop in heavier bursts of snow. Total snow accumulation of less than 1" is expected, but give yourself some extra driving time all the same.
The passing clipper will also drag a cold front across the state, reinforcing the cold air already in place. Highs will level off in the middle to upper teens, but wind chills will continue to hover below zero throughout the day. Courtesy for that goes to a westerly wind at 10-20 mph.
