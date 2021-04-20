Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! It feels winter-like out there for your Tuesday, and that will also remain the case for your Wednesday ... but, things are looking upward toward the second half of the workweek!
As for the snow talk, it looks like most of us will be in the clear. Let's break that down in the forecast!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for multiple TV5 counties. They run from midnight tonight to Thursday morning. You can head to the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.
Today
Luckily at this point, we look to dodge the bullet this time around. Our jet-level flow -- although not very strong -- helped us out by forcing the system track south. Most of the rain and snow activity will stay towards the southeastern fringe of the viewing area, mainly just along our I-69 counties. SE of the Tri-Cities will stand to pick up 1" or less at worst. It could make for some slick roads due to any refreezing.
Highs today will be cooler, only just passing 40 degrees. This colder air is really where the main story is at this point.
Tonight
The bigger concern going forward into mid-week will be the hard freeze potential; especially tonight and Wednesday night. Trees and plants will likely be damaged or lost from the colder nights in the 20s expected. Be prepared now to cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation if possible. This also goes for plumbing such as sprinklers, sumps, and other forms of irrigation. You will want to protect and cover these up if you are able to.
Wednesday
The colder air still hangs around for your Wednesday with highs only in the low 40s. The rain and snow activity will exit the area by around 6 to 7am, and that will actually lead way to a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies! Starting Thursday, highs will be back into the 50s and low 60s!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
