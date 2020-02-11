Quiet but gray weather continued on Tuesday, but Winter's winding up to strike over the next 48 hours.
Tonight
Isolated flurries will come to a quick end early this evening, but slick areas will be possible on the roads even with little to no accumulation. From there, some clearing will try to materialize but partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain the general trend for the night.
Temperatures will take a dip into the low 20s in most areas by daybreak, it will feel more like the teens and single-digits thanks to WSW winds at 6-12 mph overnight. Be prepared for a cold start in the morning!
Wednesday & Thursday
Winter will hit back even harder as we transition to the second half of the week. After a few possible breaks of sun early in the morning, skies will turn back toward overcast by afternoon. These clouds will come on the leading edge of a sprawling storm system developing over the deep south. Even with the returning clouds, the daytime period will remain dry, likely through the evening commute. SSW winds remaining at 10-15 mph will help temperatures to find their way into the middle and upper 30s.
Snow
Snow will begin to spread into the area after 7:00 PM Wednesday evening as moisture from the southern storm merges with an Arctic cold front sweeping in from southern Canada. The steadiest and heaviest snow will set up along and south of M-46 by 9:00 PM, and will remain steadiest in these areas throughout Wednesday night. Scattered light snow will also develop north of the Bay as winds shift into the northeast late Wednesday night.
Scattered snow will continue into the Thursday morning commute, as the Arctic cold front begins to track across the region. In addition to falling snow, we'll likely have 1"-2" of new snow already on the ground, so plan on allotting some extra time for your drive. Winds will quickly pivot into the northwest behind the front, along with a sharp dip in the temperatures which will be addressed in the next section. The northwesterly winds will whip up scattered lake effect snow showers that will continue into Thursday evening before gradually tapering off into Friday morning.
Snow accumulation all told will range from 2"-4" where snow is steadier south of the Bay, and 1"-2" to the north where snow will be lighter and more intermittent.
Arctic Cold
Falling temperatures will be just as big a story as the snow. Temperatures will drop back to the mid 20s by daybreak on Thursday in advance of the approaching Arctic front, and will continue to drop sharply throughout the day. We'll see the mercury plummet into the teens by Thursday evening, along with wind chills well down into the single-digits, if not below zero. While this level of cold certainly isn't unheard of here in Michigan, it's something we haven't experienced much this winter, so make sure you're ready!
Lows on Thursday night will continue to dive all the way into the single-digits, and possible even below zero in a few locations. Even with lighter winds, we could easily wind up with wind chills around -10.
Mother Nature will then continue to give us the (bitterly) cold shoulder on Valentine's Day. Highs will only make the mid teens, even with some sun fighting back through the clouds.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.