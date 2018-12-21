Winter is officially here, but it dragged in a slate of messy weather that includes some leftover snow and the potential for ice tonight.
Tonight
After Friday morning's rain and wintry mix came to a quick end, we salvaged a dry but cloudy afternoon. That's all back out the window at this point, as a final push of lake effect snow has developed in the lingering northwesterly winds. Folks north and west of the Tri-Cities should expect a period of generally light snow this evening, which will eventually come to an end by midnight. Snow accumulation will be unimpressive at 1/2" or less, but you'll want to be prepared for slick road conditions.
Folks around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and I-69 corridor will see little in the way of evening snow, but will still have to deal with wet roads thanks to spotty drizzle and mist. Like the snow in the north, that will also come to an end by midnight, but our problems won't end there. With so much moisture left on the roads, everyone regionwide will be at risk of icy conditions as temperatures dip into the middle and upper 20s. Skies will be left mostly cloudy, with wind chills falling into the upper teens and low 20s thanks to a NNW wind at 10-15 mph.
The Weekend
If you're waiting to start your holiday travels until Saturday, you'll be in much better shape. After some lingering icy roads in the morning, dry conditions will prevail. Mostly cloudy skies will even allow some occasional breaks of sunshine through, with temps staying chilly in the mid 30s.
Clouds persist on Saturday night, giving way to another round of scattered snow showers on Sunday. Nothing more than a dusting off accumulation is expected, with highs again hovering in the mid 30s.
Christmas
Time for some tough honesty. Chances of a white Chirstmas are looking very low this year, but I may have a small consolation prize for you. We'll see a few leftover snow showers during the morning on Christmas Eve. Aside from some lingering slick spots, travel that day is looking largely unencumbered. Highs remain in the mid 30s.
We'll wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Christmas Day, and while we're almost certainly not going to have the required 1" of snow on the ground to make it an official White Christmas, the weather could still add a festive touch. A few snow showers will be possible, maybe just enough to put the finishing touch on the view from your window.
Wishing you safe travels, and a very Merry Christmas!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
