Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Rolling into the first weekend of Spring, our temperatures won't exactly be playing the part. That doesn't mean a bad weekend, though!
Today & Tonight
We have some rays of sunshine for the morning hours. Clouds will slowly begin to increase from the south and west going into the afternoon.
No precipitation is expected for the first half of Sunday.
Highs will be a touch warmer due to southeast winds around 5-10 mph.
Highs projected to reach back near 40.
Clouds will continue to increase going into the evening and overnight hours. Some light snow showers will be possible overnight into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday will be down into the upper 20s.
Early Week
Some scattered snow showers will be possible especially throughout the early morning hours. Precipitation looks to exit the region by the afternoon.
Better chances for precipitation to fall will stay south of the M-46 closer to the I-69 corridor.
When all is said and done, accumulations look very light. 1" or less for most. Those north and west of the Bay expect to see little if no accumulations.
Folks near the I-69 corridor have the chance to see closer to 2" locally.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into the afternoon and evening hours of Monday.
Highs for Monday will reach back into the mid 40s. Helping to melt away any snow from the morning fairly quickly.
Stay warm, everyone!
