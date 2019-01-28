Good Monday afternoon! Snow has returned to Mid-Michigan today and it has already brought several inches of accumulation with bitter cold to follow.
Many schools made the call to close on Sunday evening, but just in case your still waiting on that info, be sure to check out our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area until Monday evening.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Snow has spread over the region and it'll be sticking around through this evening.
Expect temperatures in the teens this afternoon. Areas to the south near I-69 may reach into the 20s this afternoon. Wind chills are below zero is some spots, and that will continue this afternoon.
This is a prolonged snow event, so it will be with us all through the day. Snow will be heavy at times, perhaps peaking around 1-2" per hour late this morning and early afternoon.
Widespread accumulations between 8-12" will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas north on the north side of the Saginaw Bay, especially Alcona and Iosco counties, will likely have some of these locally higher amounts with some Lake Huron enhancement. Arenac County may also be in the mix.
Click here for the snowfall outlook
This is one of those days that if you do not have to travel, it's better to stay where you're at and stay warm. Blowing snow is expected to be a factor, which could drop visibility and of course cause drifting into roads.
Overnight lows will settle a few degrees on either side of 0 tonight, with wind chills falling back down to -5 to -15 for Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
