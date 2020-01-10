Our weekend winter storm is preparing to move in, as we all should be preparing to hunker down.
Winter Weather Alerts
ICE STORM WARNING in effect until 7:00 AM Sunday for the following counties: BAY, GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for western and northern counties in Mid-Michigan through Sunday morning.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Steady and heavy rain will quickly spread into the region shortly after midnight, falling primarily in liquid form with most temperatures still in the upper 30s and low 40s. Locations along western M-55 near Houghton Lake may be cold enough for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to occur from the onset.
The mixed precipitation will become increasingly widespread north and west of the Bay throughout the overnight period, as a cold front positioned over the region gradually makes some progress toward the southeast. A significant portion of this will fall as freezing rain, with some sleet and snow mixed in. While it will tend to trend increasingly toward snow and sleet, there will be enough freezing rain to produce some light accumulations of ice north and west of the Tri-Cities before daybreak.
Temperatures will gradually fall back into the low 30s, as northeasterly wind increase to 20-30 mph by daybreak, with gusts near 40 mph at times.
Saturday & Sunday
While most locations north of Saginaw will transition more and more toward snow with some mixed sleet, a growing region of freezing rain and mixed precipitation will set up over the southern half of Mid-Michigan throughout Saturday. This will grow to encompass all areas south and west of the Tri-Cities by midday and continue well into the overnight period.
There is the possibility for a brief lull to more intermittent activity from mid-afternoon into early evening, but this will not result in any significant change to precipitation type during that time. Still, any breaks we can catch to hopefully cut back on ice accumulations will be welcome.
The central low pressure system will track in across lower Michigan late Saturday night, pushing a renewed surge of moisture in ahead of it after about 8:00 PM Saturday. This will result in a final round of freezing rain and mixed precipitation in the southern half of the area, and an intensification of snow and mixed sleet north of the Bay.
As the low begins to track out over Lake Huron in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, a surge of cold air rotating in behind it will switch everyone over to a brief window of heavy snow before ending by mid-morning. From there, winds will diminish into Sunday afternoon, and we may even sneak in a few breaks of sun.
Flooding & Rainfall Potential
One thing that may get lost in the shuffle of the winter weather discussion will be the amount of moisture that will be coming along with this system. Total liquid precipitation through the weekend could add up to 2-3.5" in many areas (a bit lighter north), with the potential for locally higher amounts, especially downstate.
With all the rain coming our way from this system, a Flood Watch has been issued for the three counties along I-69.
No doubt about it, that's a lot of water over a 36 hour period. Elevated river levels and other types of flooding will be possible, along with run-off. Areas north of I-69 will see their fair share of water too, but flooding concerns are a bit less with more snow and frozen precipitation expected there.
Northeasterly winds that may gust over 40 MPH at times, will lead to more issues with lakeshore flooding. A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued from Saturday morning through Saturday night. These flood concerns could trickle down into the Saginaw River as well.
If you live along the lakeshore or the Saginaw River, make any preparations now.
Also note-worthy, with all this rain expected, once our temperatures do drop below freezing any standing water will have a chance to freeze over. This will create dangerous travel conditions because ice will form from that, plus we have our ice potential.
Winter Weather Impacts: Freezing Rain, Sleet, & Snow
All types of winter weather precipitation will be possible around the area this weekend in addition to the rain. This will be a very temperature sensitive event and this will likely be the part of the forecast we refine the most over for the next few days.
A small change in temperatures can mean a big change for your area. The timing of those temperature changes will be important to amounts, too. This is especially true around the Tri-Cities area where there will be a fine line between sleet and snow.
Freezing rain will require the most attention as there appears to be potential for ice amounts that will range anywhere from 0.50"-0.75" in areas south and west of Saginaw Bay. Significan ice accumulation of 0.20"-0.50" are expected farther north where more snow is expected. Widespread power outages are likely and they could be long-lasting, especially where the most ice accumulates.
As colder air moves in, areas of freezing rain will gradually changeover to sleet and snow. The faster we can make this change, the less ice accumulation we'll see, so a quick change would be ideal.
Snowfall and sleet amounts with this system will be highest north and west of Saginaw Bay. Our latest thinking continues to highlight our northern most areas receiving the heaviest totals. It's in this area where 6" looks likely with potential for totals to approach one foot. Totals will get progressively lighter the farther south you go.
If you're close to a transition zone, know the possibility is there for changes in your area with any small shifts in storm track. These totals will also be dictated by exactly how much mixing we see, and will likely be adjusted, so check back for updates.
Bottom Line
We can't stress enough that this forecast is not final. Although we are confident that we'll see some inclement weather this weekend, the track and amounts are still unfolding.
Keep checking back with the First Warn 5 Weather team on-air and online.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.