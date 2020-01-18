For the second time in a week, Mid-Michigan is experiencing a winter storm! We've got the latest below!
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for all Mid-Michigan counties, with varying expiration times.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 4:00 PM Saturday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, IOSCO, OGEMAW, HURON, SANILAC.
For the latest information for your area, head to the First Warn 5 Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Widespread snow has been the theme region-wide throughout this morning.
Some dry air associated to the system will begin to decrease the intensity of the snow going into the early afternoon. Still expect the chance for scattered precipitation to last into the second half of today.
As low pressure begins to track across the state, locations along and south of the Tri-Cities will begin to see the snow mix with and some locations especially along I-69 to change over to rain into the afternoon. This will continue to spread east across the southern Thumb though late afternoon as slightly milder temperatures filter in ahead of the low.
This will bring the accumulating snow to an end in these areas, and will serve to melt and compact some of what has fallen. Snow will continue to fall north of the Bay through the early evening, until the low tracks east over Lake Huron.
Winds stay breezy today mainly from the south southeast around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25+ mph. This is only create more lakeshore flooding issues along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Snowfall accumulation will be fairly uniform with this event. 4"-7" is expected for the Tri-Cities, Flint & I-69, as well as the Thumb, with nearly all of that coming before the changeover to rain. 5"-8" will fall across the rest of the region, where little to no mixing is expected.
As the low departs, winds will shift quickly into the west-northwest during the evening and on into Saturday night. Temperatures will also begin to drop quickly out of the 30s and back into the 20s, as a new shot of cold air rides in on WNW winds increasing to 20-30 mph. The shifting and increasing winds will also trigger a new wave of lake effect snow showers that will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday.
Some additional light accumulations may occur along parts of M-55 and US-127, possibly adding up to 1"-2" by Sunday morning. This is why Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for these locations until Sunday morning.
Temperatures falling to around 20 degrees on tonight, combined with the strong winds will result in wind chills near 0 at times. Scattered power outages will also be possible.
Sunday
We carry the chance for more snow showers, mainly lake effect, into the morning and afternoon hours. The coverage of this snow doesn't look to be as widespread as what we experienced Saturday morning.
Staying partly to mostly cloudy with winds staying breezy mainly from the northwest around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times.
Highs are only expected to reach the mid 20s. Winds chills expected in the teens and single digits throughout the day. Be sure to bundle up!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
