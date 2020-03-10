It's been quite mild over the last few days, but that won't prevent a little of the white stuff from rolling in on Wednesday morning.
Overnight
Clouds will increase overnight as the remnant energy of a disturbance approaches from the Plains. Snow showers will roll in with the clouds closer to 5:00 AM, and will continue into the morning commute.
Lows overnight will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s, but with light & variable winds.
Wednesday
While the clouds increase overnight, that will give us a cloudy start to our Wednesday. Our next disturbance will be approaching from the west and it will start to impact us for the morning commute. We could be looking at a slick morning drive, so give yourself extra time because we will be dealing with a rain/snow mix. All areas most likely in the morning hours will be impacted from light to moderate snowfall rather than rain.
Any snow accumulations should remain minor with totals staying under an inch and most areas receiving a little more than a dusting.
With our temperatures warming into the middle 40s Wednesday, the snow will transition over to rain by the late morning hours. This system will tapper off shortly after lunch-time.
Stay warm, everyone!
