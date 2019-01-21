Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week so far.
For those wishing for more snow, well you're in luck. This afternoon snow will start to build back into the region.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued area wide from this afternoon through Wednesday morning for accumulating snow and a wintry mix, which will likely lead to difficult travel.
We break down the forecast below!
Today Through Wednesday
High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but those won't be achieved until around midnight. Expect lower and middle 20s this afternoon, getting warmer into this evening.
The snow showers will arrive late this afternoon and continue this evening and overnight.
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour, Jan. 22-23
Snow and a wintry mix will spread over the region this evening and early overnight before warm air begins moving in from the south. That will act to gradually change snow over to rain, but a period of sleet/freezing rain and ice may be possible as that transition occurs. Any ice accumulations should remain around 0.10" or less.
Areas near I-69 will switch over to rain first, followed by the Tri-Cities later Wednesday morning. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may only change to a rain/snow mix for a short period of time, or stay snow entirely.
Snowfall accumulations will be lowest near I-69 where our changeover occurs first, around 2" or less. Amounts between 2-5" look possible on the southern end of the Tri-Cities. 3-6" looks reasonable through the northern Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, northern Thumb and parts of Clare/Gladwin/Arenac counties. Our highest accumulations of 4-8" are expected near Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco counties.
We have a detailed picture just below. We'll refine these totals as necessary as more forecast info becomes available.
Wet weather will gradually taper off Wednesday evening with temperatures falling into the 20s by Thursday morning. With wet roads and falling temperatures, Thursday morning's commute could be slick as well.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.