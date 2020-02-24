Happy Monday Mid-Michigan!
We hope you enjoyed all the sunshine from the weekend, because we are tracking snow once again this week.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon clouds are continuing to increase. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with us for the rest of the day.
High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s for most locations with a fairly light wind.
Towards the evening commute home, we have a chance for a few pockets of rain or snow anywhere south of the Bay. That snow will be possible through the morning Tuesday. Accumulations if any will be minor, around 1" or less. Extra travel time may be needed Tuesday morning.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.
Week Ahead
Tuesday morning will hold the chance for showers to pop up, otherwise it will be cloudy. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, a bigger push of snow will move in.
This is from two low pressure systems combining into one.
Combining the energy, strength, and moisture from the two systems, this will bring us accumulating snow starting Tuesday night into Wednesday before the system snow wraps up entirely Thursday. The majority of the snow will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday.
***Early Snowfall Outlook***
This is going to be a longer duration event, with that said all the snow will not fall at once. We are thinking generally 4" to 8" anywhere from the Tri-Cities towards I-69. Our northern counties will check in around 1" to 3".
It will also be breezy, so expect dangerous travel conditions.
We are still fine-tuning this forecast so stay with us for updates and any changes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
