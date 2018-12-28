Hopefully you didn't blink on Friday. If you did, you might have missed the quick, but definitive visit from Spring! Winter's already fighting back into the picture tonight, putting us at risk for another icy go on the roads.
Tonight
With low pressure on the way out, colder air will continue to pour in across the region this evening, complete with one more parting gift. A final wave of rain and snow showers on the back side of the system will pivot in across Michigan, making for slick travel in some areas. As temperatures continue to fall below freezing, any moisture on the roads from the mixed showers is likely to freeze, leaving scattered icy patches to contend with on the roads.
Those falling temperatures will also bring about a complete changeover to snow showers late in the evening, and those will persist here and there into early Saturday morning. Accumulations will be negligible, but the light dusting could also coat roads where snow does fall. The moral of the story for tonight: take it easy in your travels and remain alert to changing conditions.
Lows will settle into the upper 20s by morning, but persisting WNW winds at 10-20 mph will push the real feel well into the teens.
Saturday & Sunday
Our final weekend of 2018 is looking chilly, but also much nicer overall. High pressure over the Dakotas will settle in across the Great Lakes for a weekend stay, and after a few leftover snow showers early Saturday, we'll work our way into increasing sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies will hang on for the remainder of the day, but at least a few breaks of sun will fight through from time to time. Saturday's highs will be exactly where they should be in late-December, right around 30.
Mostly cloudy skies continues on Saturday night, with the return of a few snow showers. Winds taking a turn toward the southwest will push some renewed moisture inland from Lake Michigan, squeezing out a few of those lake effect flakes. Quiet otherwise with lows in the mid 20s.
A winner on Sunday! Lingering clouds in the morning will thin out as the day goes on, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will also get a small bump, returning to the mid 30s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
