Wednesday offered up some well-earned sunshine after Tuesday's snow, but it also brought in some unseasonably cold air that won't be in a hurry to leave.
Tonight
Clouds and isolated snow showers will break up this evening as winds begin to diminish. This will give us another round of clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, combined with little wind and the fresh snowfall. That means nearly ideal cooling conditions, which will lead to lows well into the single-digits by morning.
Even the lighter NNW winds at 4-8 mph will occasionally push wind chills near zero. Be prepared to layer up in the morning, and watch for refreezing on the roads!
Thursday
Expect a repeat of Wednesday's weather, where mostly sunny skies will greet many of us on Thursday morning only to be followed by some returning clouds in the afternoon. Some of those clouds could be accompanied by a few flurries or light snow showers, but no major impacts are expected from them.
Highs will remain unseasonably cold thanks to Arctic high pressure, only reaching the low 20s with a WNW wind at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills in the teens.
Stay warm, everyone!
