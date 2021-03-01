Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the new week.
After a mild Sunday, winter will still have its grip on Mid-Michigan to start the week. Some areas may see a few snowflakes fly as well!
Past Monday, we start to improve and dry out too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
An arctic cold front dropping through the region will lead to falling temperatures from this point forward, bringing us gradually into the 20s and even some teens later this afternoon.
Wind chills will also continue to fall into the teens and even single digits going throughout the day. Have the layers ready to go if heading outdoors.
Winds from the northwest will be responsible for these much colder wind chills. Expect winds to stay breezy today around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts reaching 25+ at times.
Also due to our colder NW breeze today off of the lakes, scattered flurries and light snow showers will also be possible throughout this afternoon and evening.
No major accumulations are expected. However, when dealing with lake effect snow showers, visibility can become reduced very quickly. Be aware of this if our driving today.
Skies staying partly to mostly cloudy will eventually begin to clear out into the later evening with clear to mostly clear skies overnight.
Lows will settle in the teens and even some single digits farther north tonight. Wind chills will feel closer to zero into Tuesday morning. Good news is our stronger winds from the afternoon will begin to subside into tonight.
Tuesday
Another cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and single digits. Be sure to layer up once again before heading out for work or school.
Good news is Tuesday; we expect a brighter day with slightly warmer temperatures.
Mostly sunny skies can be expected going into the afternoon. The only caveat will be the possibility of some stubborn clouds farther north.
Highs look to reach the upper 30s with several locations hitting 40 before the day is over.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
