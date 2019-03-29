It just wouldn't be Spring in Michigan if we didn't get at least one more snowfall. After 5 straight days of sun and temps ranging from the 40s to 60s, we're in for a bit of a gut punch this weekend.
Overnight
Rain will develop along parts of I-69 after midnight, and quickly spread northeastward overnight. Areas along and north of M-46, including the Tri-Cities, will see snow increasingly mix in, with a complete change to snow possible by sunrise. Overnight and morning travelers should be prepared for wet, and possibly slushy road conditions.
Lows will dip to the low and mid 30s by morning, with wind remaining light out of the northeast.
Saturday
Rain will continue on Saturday morning, along with a wintry mix and snow north of I-69, as a pair of disturbances converge over the Great Lakes. Although the precipitation will become increasingly intermittent, cold air rotating into the system form the north will keep occasional periods of rain/snow going well into the afternoon. Winds will also increase to 10-15 mph out of the northwest with temps hovering in the middle to upper 30s.
Mixed precipitation will change back to scattered snow showers Saturday evening, before ending overnight. By storm's end, a wide swath of the region will likely pick up 1"-2" of slushy snow, with up to 3" possible in some heavier pockets. Slightly higher amounts of 2"-3", with locally 4" will be possible across Huron County, thank to some enhancement from northwest winds off of Saginaw Bay. Areas along I-69 will see less than 1" of total snow accumulation, with a greater magnitude of rain expected there. See the full snow forecast below!
