Good Wednesday afternoon! It was a nice chance to get a break from the wet weather on Tuesday, but things have taken a more active turn as we hit the middle day of the workweek.
Plenty of sleet and freezing rain has fallen around the area this morning, with a little snow mixed in as well in some of our northern areas.
Of course, this has led to hazardous travel conditions, meaning plenty of time out the door is a must. Be sure to keep tabs on any school closings on our Closings page.
Another round of wintry weather is on the way overnight into our Thursday morning.
We break down the forecast below!
Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for multiple counties until 7 PM Thursday. For details and locations, click here!
Today & Tonight
Our wintry mix peaked early this morning, and it's gradually tapering off as we get closer to lunchtime today.
While the widespread precipitation will come to an end, it's possible some areas continue to see drizzle into the afternoon and early evening. With high temperatures remaining around the freezing mark or a bit below this afternoon, freezing drizzle is a possibility.
Once drizzle ends, we get a short break from the wet weather this evening. Emphasis on short, as our next round is set to move in late tonight into Thursday morning.
It's possible this round will contain another period of freezing rain and sleet, but we should make a transition to plain rain more efficiently tomorrow.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.