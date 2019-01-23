Good Wednesday morning! After a pretty quiet start to the day on Tuesday, expect a messy morning commute this morning.
While most areas have seen largely snow, we'll start to see some mixing take hold as the morning goes on, with some areas transitioning to rain before this system pulls away.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect area wide for the morning commute for the possibility of slick travel.
Today & Tonight
We've still got a long way to go before this system exits the region entirely.
Areas around I-69 will make the transition to rain first this morning as warmer air begins to nose into the region. That changeover will gradually spread northward later on this morning, reaching to about the Tri-Cities region.
In between that transition, we could see a period of freezing rain/sleet.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities will continue to see mostly snow and may not transition to rain at all.
Additional accumulations of snowfall between 1-4" will be possible before precipitation tapers off this afternoon.
There could be some icing under some snow covered roads, especially near I-69 with some icing last night. Back roads and untreated roads may remain slick today even as temperatures warm up.
High temperatures will feature quite the split around the area, with temperatures flirting with 40 near I-69, with upper 20s and low 30s in the far north near M-55.
Any drizzle this afternoon should taper off to just isolated lake-effect snow showers overnight.
Snow won't be much of a concern, but any residual moisture leftover from today will have a chance to refreeze tonight with lows falling into the teens and 20s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
