We experienced another excellent Spring like day on Friday, but it will prove to be more brief than we'd like.
The first half of the weekend is looking like the better half. More of an unsettled pattern returns for Sunday and into next week.
We have multiple Mid-Michigan counties under a winter weather advisory and lakeshore flood watch. Get more information on your location here.
We explain below!
Tonight
No problems this evening into tonight. Temperatures will continue to slowly fall throughout the 40s down into the 30s. No precipitation to speak of for the rest of today.
Clouds will go back on the increase into tonight as a new storm system organizes over the Tennessee Valley, and begins to run northeastward into the Ohio Valley. A few showers, possibly mixed with a little bit of snow will be possible around daybreak Sunday.
Lows tonight will drop down into the low 30s for most.
Sunday
Periods of a rain/snow mix will be lasting throughout the entire day on Sunday.
>>SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour for rain and snow mix on Sunday<<
The rain/snow line is going to be crucial into where any snow accumulations look to set up. It's looking like new models trends are trending temperatures to be colder; meaning more snow than rain
New information has been collected and it looks like snow totals will be a touch higher than previous thoughts. Here's the latest.
The latest accumulations for the Tri-Cities back into the Thumb look to be around 2-4". Areas north of the Bay are looking to see higher amounts; around 3-5".
Areas farther south near I-69 look to see more mixing. A slushy accumulations of around an inch or two looks to be the worst of the snow in those areas.
This is going to be a wet, heavy snow that will compact on itself as it accumulates. Grassy surfaces as well as bridges and overpasses will stand the best chance to see accumulations first.
Temperatures will only look to reach the mid 30s for highs. Winds will be staying very breezy; out of the northeast around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25+ mph. Some lakeshore flooding along Lake Huron and the Bay will be possible to the the strong northeast winds.
Stay tuned as we continue to track out this storm.
