Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a fairly nice weather week, this weekend is going to come with some rain and snow showers. Some areas of Mid-Michigan look to receive some accumulating snow before the weekend is out.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
This evening looks to stay dry for most with temperatures falling back throughout the 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Later tonight is when the forecast gets interesting. The peak of this event will be later tonight into the overnight period on Sunday.
With temperatures cooling down into the night, we expect any rain to changeover to snow very quickly.
We expect a quick exit to this system and it should be out of here for most by daybreak Sunday morning.
Newest data continues to show the system taking more of a southerly track. As it stands now, any snowfall accumulations for the TV5 viewing area are expected along I-69.
We're now calling for around 1" along I-69; slightly higher totals farther south near M-59.
Areas from around M-46 now only looks to receive a trace at best with the system taking more of a southerly track. From the Tri-Cities region and Thumb north, we're expecting no impacts and no accumulations from this system.
<< Click here to see our updated snowfall map. >>
Sunday
A lingering snow shower throughout the early morning hours won't be out of the question as the system departs to the east.
Clouds look to decrease as a weak area of High Pressure moves into of Mid-Michigan. This will help to clear out of skies and bring some sunshine back to the forecast before the weekend is out.
Temperatures look to top off into the low 50s for most. Areas that experience the snow will look to stay a touch cooler as the snow continues to melt throughout the day.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.