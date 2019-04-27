Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a fairly nice weather week, this weekend is going to come with some rain and snow showers. Some areas of Mid-Michigan look to receive some accumulating snow before the weekend is out.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We're starting off the weekend with a decent amount of sunshine mixing in with some clouds. We can expect clouds to increase from the west throughout the second half of the day. Good news is most of today stays dry!
Temperatures will reach to around 50 later this afternoon; give or take a few degrees. Winds will begin to decrease throughout the day. They'll be staying out of the northwest around 5-15 mph, gusting closer to 20 mph.
Later this evening into tonight is when the forecast gets interesting. The peak of this event will be later tonight into the overnight period on Sunday.
With temperatures cooling down into the night, we expect any rain to changeover to snow very quickly.
We expect a quick exit to this system and it should be out of here for most by daybreak Sunday morning.
Snowfall amounts are a bit tricky, especially when considering the warmer ground. However, snow can and will still accumulate if it comes down heavy enough.
Newest data continues to show the system taking more of a southerly track. As it stands now, the "heaviest" snowfall for the TV5 viewing area is expected along I-69, with lighter amounts to the north.
We're calling for 1" to 3" along I-69 and areas south.
A trace to around an inch will be possible near the southern Tri-Cities region and southern areas of the Thumb.
<< Click here to view our snowfall map. >>
Overall from these snowfall ranges, look to be on the higher end of the range if you're located farther south and the lower end if you're located farther north.
Sunday
A lingering snow shower throughout the early morning hours won't be out of the question as the system departs to the east.
Clouds look to decrease as a weak area of High Pressure moves into of Mid-Michigan. This will help to clear out of skies and bring some sunshine back to the forecast before the weekend is out.
Temperatures look to top off into the low 50s for most. Areas that experience the snow will look to stay a touch cooler as the snow continues to melt throughout the day.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
