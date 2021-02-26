The work week concluded on a beautiful note on Friday, and while sunshine will be a little harder to come by this weekend, our temperatures are only headed up!
Tonight
Clouds will quickly increase this evening, but dry conditions will prevail through the midnight hour. Overnight, a developing area of rain and snow over Indiana and Ohio will track in across Mid-Michigan. Activity will pick up in earnest after 2:00 AM, and will make a quick jog northeast through 7:00 AM. A light, slushy coating of snow may briefly accumulate in some areas, but accumulations will be kept to well under 1" and anything that does stick will melt quickly.
Spotty freezing rain may also mix in at times, and could result in a light glaze of ice. If you will be traveling overnight or early Saturday, use caution. Lows will dip into the low 30s Friday evening, then climb into the mid 30s overnight.
Saturday
Any lingering rain or snow will exit by mid-morning on Saturday, and conditions will turn even milder than they were on Friday. Mostly cloudy skies will hang on until about midday, followed by some increasing breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Riding in on a WSW wind, temperatures will climb back into the mid 40s, making for a good afternoon to get out for a walk!
Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday night with lows around 30.
Sunday
We'll trend warmer again on Sunday, despite the return of mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the upper 40s, and could even flirt with 50 in a few locations, accompanied by a few possible showers. Just plain rain for a change, no mixed precipitation to worry about!
Stay warm, everyone!
