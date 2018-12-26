Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a very Merry Christmas. If you are getting back to the grind today, we have quiet weather on tap. Although, a storm system will move in Thursday producing rain showers and a wintry mix.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Today we can expect mostly cloudy skies. A few snow flurries will be possible today, before drying out completely during the evening hours.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 30s, with a light wind.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday
A strengthening storm system will impact Mid-Michigan on Thursday. During the morning we should start on the dry side. By the afternoon, some of us will see a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Rain will take over when temperatures climb into the lower and middle 40s by the afternoon. Periods of rain will continue throughout the overnight period, accompanied by gusty winds.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
