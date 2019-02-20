Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and have had a chance to enjoy the sun.
While that sun has been nice, it is winter still, and Mother Nature will be reminding us of that as we hit the middle of the week with our next round of wintry mix moving in today.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area for the possibility of slick roads at times today and this evening.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
All is quiet for the Wake Up commutes (4:30-7 AM) this morning as our incoming system fights against the dry air left in place from our pleasant Tuesday. It should be smooth sailing through about 8-9 AM if not later.
For the beginning of the event, expect primarily snow before we begin a gradual transition to sleet and freezing rain/drizzle this afternoon.
This transition will also accompany the dry slot of the system as it moves in, so some areas may see precipitation stop for a bit or see very light freezing rain/drizzle.
As warmer temperatures above freezing start to move in around dinnertime in the southern counties near I-69, we'll begin changing anything leftover into plain old rain into later tonight from south to north.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities may not warm to around freezing or above until 9 PM or after. The system will pull away from us, with any remaining precipitation tapering off into the overnight.
Our high temperatures of today likely won't be achieved until after sunset tonight for many areas. That sunset is at 6:13 PM by the way.
Snow, sleet, and ice amounts won't be terribly heavy, especially compared to some of the systems we've seen over the last few weeks. Even so, roads still may be slick at times this afternoon and evening, especially untreated roads.
Snowfall accumulations look "heaviest" in our northwestern areas, with around 1-2" possible. Areas around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and Mt. Pleasant southward should check in around 1" or less with a combination of snow & sleet accumulation.
Ice amounts of 0.10" or less are expected for the entire TV5 area, outside of a low chance for isolated amounts near 0.15" around I-69.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
