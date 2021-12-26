Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday weekend.
After a dry and sunny end to the weekend, Several chances for rain/snow showers return to end out 2021.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Clouds will continue to increase going into the later evening and overnight hours. Conditions should stay dry for the rest of Sunday.
Lows tonight will settle to the upper 20s and stay quite steady through the overnight hours.
Winds become a bit more breezy tonight into Monday from the east southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Messy Monday
Temperatures look to be cold enough in the 20s for the entire region to start as snow. Unfortunately, the sweet spot for the snow looks to arrive for the morning commute near sunrise. If you do have to head back to work or just out and about in the morning, best to give yourself some extra driving time to your destination.
As the morning goes on near noon, "warmer" air from the south will begin to move in. This will give us the chance to see a change over to a wintry mix that could include sleet and freezing rain.
Good news, the window for freezing rain only looks to last for a few hours. Bad news, that's a few hours of some light ice accumulations possible and any icing will will likely lead to some travel impacts, especially on roadways.
Ice totals should stay low, though, up to 0.10" at the most. Our key area of concern Monday really comes down to any travel impacts.
Snowfall totals will come in around 1-2" for most in the area. There could be some isolated pockets near 3" where more snow and less mixing/rain occurs. The majority of any accumulations early on will likely melt due to temperatures rising above freezing for many into the afternoon.
A few lingering rain showers & pockets of drizzle will be present in the early afternoon, but conditions will turn dry but stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the daytime.
One thing to note, a temperature shift of only a degree or two could be the difference between any location seeing predominantly more snow, mixed precipitation, or rain. Data as of now seems to be in good agreement, but this always a good rule of thumb to remember when dealing with mixed precipitation.
As always, stay tuned for any more updates as we get closer to this event!
Partly to mostly cloudy into the evening and overnight into Tuesday.
Lows drop back into the upper 20s.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds possible for the first half of the day will be in the cards.
Highs Tuesday reach back into the mid and upper 30s.
Another round of snow and a wintry mix will be possible going into the later afternoon and evening hours. Some more minor accumulations will be possible with this system too.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.